Unable to get a hospital bed, one-third of Japanese COVID patients must recover at home.

As the Delta variety crushes hospitals, Japan, plagued by soaring coronavirus cases, expanded its state of emergency again on Wednesday, this time to include eight more prefectures, according to the Associated Press.

Since July 12, when Tokyo was placed under an emergency decree, the number of new cases each day has increased to 5,000 in the capital city and 25,000 countrywide. Due to the influx, hospitals have been obliged to turn individuals away and send them home to recover, even if they require supplemental oxygen.

More than 35,000 COVID-positive persons in Tokyo are recovering at home due to a scarcity of accessible beds, with one-third of them unable to locate a hospital or treatment hotel bed. A tiny number of hospitals are admitting viral patients due to financial constraints or a lack of infection-treatment capacity.

People recovering at home in Japan can call, go online, or schedule visits with community doctors, according to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. He went on to say that the government will soon build temporary hospitals for patients who require oxygen or other therapies that can’t be given at home.

Last Thursday, the government prolonged the state of emergency until September 12 and increased the territory covered from six to thirteen prefectures, including Tokyo. With the addition of four new prefectures to a separate “quasi-emergency” classification, 33 of Japan’s 47 prefectures now face some form of emergency.

Eight prefectures have been elevated from a quasi-emergency to a full-fledged emergency. Hokkaido and Miyagi are in the north, Aichi and Gifu are in the center, while Hiroshima and Okayama are in the west.

“The objective is to sustain the health care system in order to protect people’s lives,” Suga said as he declared the emergency. “I am seeking additional collaboration from everyone in order to solve this dilemma caused by the Delta strain.”

Eateries are required to close at 8 p.m. and not sell alcohol under Japan’s state of emergency, but the rules are increasingly being flouted. Due to growing complacency, unenforceable social distancing and teleworking requirements for the general public and their companies are also widely ignored.

Japan has fared better than many other countries in the pandemic, with roughly 15,600 deaths since the outbreak, but its immunization efforts are behind.