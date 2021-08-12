Una Stubbs, who starred in Sherlock Holmes and Worzel Gummidge, has died at the age of 84.

Till Death Us Do Part, Sherlock, and EastEnders were just a few of the TV dramas in which she starred.

She had been battling sickness and died today, surrounded by family, at her home in Edinburgh.

Una Stubbs was born in 1937 in Hertfordshire and rose to fame after appearing in the Cliff Richard picture Summer Holiday in 1963.

In the famous BBC sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, she made her comedic debut.

She went on to have a varied television career, appearing in shows like Casualty, Fawlty Towers, and Benidorm.

Caroline Bishop was played by the experienced television actress in six episodes of EastEnders in 2006.

