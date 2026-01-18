UN Report Highlights Record-High Violence Against Women in Global Conflicts

The latest United Nations report reveals a disturbing surge in violence against women and girls amidst a global rise in conflicts, raising concerns about the impact on regional stability and humanitarian efforts in Kenya, which hosts large refugee populations from conflict-ridden nations.

A Devastating Surge in Violence

The 2025 UN Secretary-General’s Report on Women, Peace, and Security highlights the highest number of active conflicts since 1946, a reality that has led to unprecedented levels of violence targeting women and girls. The report, marking the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security, underscores a stark reversal in progress made over the past two decades. In a shocking finding, approximately 676 million women and girls now live within 50 kilometers of a conflict zone—an alarming statistic that reflects the toll ongoing wars are taking on civilians.

The report’s data reveals a significant escalation in civilian casualties, particularly among women and children. In the past two years, the number of deaths has quadrupled, and documented cases of sexual violence in conflict zones have surged by 87% since 2022. UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous emphasized the urgent need for both protection and meaningful participation of women in peace processes. “Women and girls are being killed in record numbers, shut out of peace tables, and left unprotected as wars multiply,” Bahous stated. “They do not need more promises; they need power, protection, and equal participation.”

The Regional Implications for Kenya

Kenya, already a key host for refugees from conflict zones like Somalia and South Sudan, is bearing the brunt of the regional instability. The increasing violence detailed in the UN report is exacerbating displacement crises, which put a tremendous strain on Kenya’s resources. By the end of 2024, more than 123 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide, with over 60 million being women and girls. Many of these displaced individuals flee to camps in Kenya such as Dadaab and Kakuma, where women and children face a heightened risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and exploitation.

While Kenya has taken steps to protect women in conflict through its National Action Plans for the implementation of UNSCR 1325, the challenges of translating policy into practice remain significant. The UN report points to a troubling global trend in peace negotiations, where women comprised just 7% of negotiators and 14% of mediators in 2024—highlighting the exclusion of women from crucial decision-making processes.

The report also reveals that hunger is being used as both a weapon and a consequence of war. In 2024, 295 million people faced acute food insecurity, with nearly half residing in conflict zones. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are disproportionately affected, with over 10 million suffering from malnutrition in crisis-hit regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a situation that directly contributes to refugee flows into East Africa.

Despite the dire humanitarian needs, the global spending imbalance is stark. While military expenditures reached an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in 2024, women’s organizations working in conflict zones received a meager 0.4% of bilateral aid. This underfunding leaves local organizations—often the primary providers of support for women survivors—on the verge of collapse.

As the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325 approaches, the UN report serves as a grim reminder of the unfinished work in protecting and empowering women in conflict. It calls for a “gender data revolution,” stressing the need for more disaggregated data to ensure that the specific realities women face are not overlooked in policymaking.

For Kenya, the findings are a clarion call to reinforce its commitments under the National Action Plan and ensure the meaningful inclusion of women in peace and security dialogues, particularly within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). As conflicts persist in neighboring states, the protection of refugee women and girls, accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence, and the active participation of women in peace-building processes remain critical for regional stability.