Umbrellas, flares, and other things are all prohibited during Creamfields 2021.

This weekend, Creamfields 2021 will take place in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Hundreds of musicians, including Carl Cox, David Guetta, and Camelphat, will perform over the course of four days at the massive dance music festival.

Many campers will be wondering what they can and cannot bring to the festival when the first wave of campers arrive today and tomorrow.

Creamfields Festival 2021 weather forecast for the entire four-day period

You can find a complete guide to Creamfields 2021, including ticket and travel information as well as the full lineup, here.

We’ve highlighted all of the products that are prohibited at this year’s festival to assist festival-goers prepare for the weekend.

Other things are permitted in the festival grounds, but not in the main arena.

Aerosols are a type of gas that can be present (including deodorant)

horns in the air

Blowtorchers

Campfires

Campervans

Firearms

Lanterns from China

Firewood

Fireworks

Flagpoles are structures that support flags (flags are allowed)

Flares

Canisters of gas

Glass

Hammers

Substances that are illegal

Pens with lasers

Audio/recording gear for professionals

Projectiles

Highs that are legal

Previous Legal Highs and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)

Canisters/smoke bombs

Surround sound systems (including portable speakers)

Cans for spraying

Drones

Umbrellas

Alcohol

Bags that are larger than an A4 sheet

Cans

Stoves for cooking

BBQs that can be thrown away (only to be used in the designated BBQ area)

Food

Beverages that are not alcoholic