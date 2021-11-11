Ulrika Jonsson makes an admission to OnlyFans that makes her children wince.

Ulrika Jonsson has confessed that she is thinking about starting an OnlyFans account.

During an interview with Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast, the 54-year-old stated she might be open to joining the adult subscription service, according to Mirror Online.

The mother of four made the remarks after revealing that her children shudder whenever she undertakes a nudist photoshoot.

“Oh, by the way, I’m going to be nude tomorrow in the papers,” she continued, “and I hear deafening stillness, or I can hear the rolling of the eyes.”

Ulrika’s children are 27, 21, 17, and 13 years old, and she told the former X Factor host that she is “very open” to stripping off at any time.

She said, ” “‘Mate, do you want to eat?’ I ask. Then this is what’s going to happen – I’m going to do it!'” She did confess that it isn’t all doom and gloom, and that her daughter Bo, who is studying to be a nanny, is more upbeat.

“Bo is normally pretty supportive,” Ulrika continued.

‘I’m so proud of you, mamma!’ she says. I’m not sure if it’s simply a throwaway comment, but it’s great to hear.” Ulrika retorted to her other children with a joke: “I’m thinking of making an Only Fans account solely to annoy them.

“I go, ‘I undress so you can eat!” she added.

“It makes them uncomfortable,” she said of the perks of her job, “but they have to realize that this is what I do and also embrace the rewards of what I do, when I can organize something special for them because I might know someone.”

“So, you know, just shut up!”

“Shut up, I’m nude – deal with it,” host Kate Thornton agreed through laughing.

Ulrika Jonsson shared images with her pal Kerry Katona on Instagram earlier these week.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has made headlines this year after earning more than £1 million from OnlyFans since she began publishing stuff there.