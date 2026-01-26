UK’s Response to Iran’s Brutal Protests ‘Muted’, Tom Tugendhat Says

In a revealing conversation on The Standard podcast, former UK security minister Tom Tugendhat MP discussed the ongoing protests in Iran, which have escalated into some of the most violent episodes in the country’s recent history. Tugendhat, speaking to Rachael Burford, the podcast’s chief political correspondent, emphasized that the situation in Iran had reached a critical juncture. He warned that it was no longer a question of “if” the Iranian regime would collapse, but rather “when”.

The wave of extreme violence, sparked by protests against the government, has left many questioning the West’s role in addressing the crisis. Despite widespread protests, including significant demonstrations outside the Iranian embassy in London, the UK’s response has been described as subdued. Tugendhat pointed out that, while the UK government has condemned the Iranian leadership’s actions, the political fallout has been relatively muted compared to the scale of the brutality being reported from within Iran.

Muted Western Response to Iranian Atrocities

Tugendhat expressed concern about the lack of forceful intervention from the West, including the UK. He argued that the Iranian regime has shown no signs of backing down, with its crackdown on dissenters intensifying. In light of these developments, Tugendhat called for more substantial action, urging the UK government to find ways to assist a future, liberated Iran. He emphasized the importance of solidarity with those in Iran striving for change, especially as the country faces one of the bloodiest periods of state repression in its modern history.

As the protests continue to gain momentum, the international community remains divided over how best to address the Iranian government’s violent response. With several countries imposing limited sanctions, questions about the effectiveness of these measures have surfaced. According to Tugendhat, stronger, coordinated international action may be the key to ending the regime’s oppressive rule and supporting Iranian civilians in their struggle for greater freedoms.