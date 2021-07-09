Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure Targets Organized Crime in Latest Effort to Combat Corruption

Anti-corruption reform in Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure: reality or utopia: the case of Lavreniuk

Yurii Fedorovich Lavreniuk was born on April 25, 1980. He has a PHD in Public Administration and four further educations, including financial and legal. He is also a lecturer at the National University “Odessa Law Academy’s” Constitutional, Administrative, and International Law Department. From April 2016 to November 2019, Lavreniuk served as Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure.

The Ministry of Infrastructure is one of Ukraine’s largest and wealthiest ministries, with a budget of UAH 176 billion this year. Where capital is plentiful, there is always room for enormous temptation, monopolization, and industry shadowing. Fighting corruption in the MIU is more important than ever. Will the government be successful in combating corruption in the transportation industry? Yes, if we rely on the history of successful situations that occurred several years ago in the Ministry. By the way, the success of Ukraine was praised in the United States and Europe at the time.

We’re talking about the experience of cooperation between Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure and the international technical aid project VzayemoDiya, which provides “support for leading organizations in combatting corruption in Ukraine.” The project provided technical assistance to the MIU in the establishment and implementation of anti-corruption policies and reforms as part of this agreement.

“All ministries and departments were subjected to an expert analysis and assessment, which served as the foundation for the selection of major partner institutions. We were seeking for government agencies that are genuinely dedicated to change and ready to put it into action. Mr. Garth Willis, a representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said, “We are pleased to support the Ministry of Infrastructure in the field of preventing and combating corruption, and hope that this will be the start of long-term cooperation.”

Ideologist of the MIU’s anti-corruption reform, Yuri Lavreniuk

On the Ukrainian side, Deputy Minister Yuriy Lavreniuk signed a letter of cooperation with the Americans on March 14, 2018. At the time, he had considerable experience serving in the Ministry of Internal Affairs as head of the corruption prevention department, chairmanship of a non-governmental organization for combating corruption, and organized crime.