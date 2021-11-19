Ukraine will spend $640 million to construct a fence between Russia’s and Belarus’s border.

According to the Associated Press, Ukraine has announced that it will construct a 1,550-mile fence around its borders with Belarus and Russia in response to an inflow of migrants at Belarus’ border with European Union members.

Denys Monastyrskiy, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, indicated that finances for the fence should be raised next year, with the project costing an estimated 17 billion hryvnas ($640 million).

“The most sensible decision is to build a fence, a net, and barbed wire along the entire border, with total coverage by surveillance and alarm systems,” Monastyrskiy stated in the Ukrainian parliament.

Ukrainian authorities said they intercepted a group of 15 Middle Eastern migrants attempting to cross the border illegally from Belarus on Friday. Despite the fact that it was the first attempt by migrants to enter Ukraine rather than an EU country since the influx of migrants in Belarus, the Ukrainian government is taking no chances.

According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian authorities plan to hold military drills in the coming two weeks to prepare for any additional migrants attempting to breach the border.

In addition to the fence, Ukrainian officials aim to excavate ditches in the open areas of the Belarusian and Russian borders, measuring roughly 13 feet wide and 6.5 feet deep.

“Our primary goal is to prevent and limit a major flood of unlawful migrants,” Monastyrskiy added.

Although there are no more migrants camped along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, attempts to unlawfully enter the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive, according to Polish authorities.

According to Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for Poland’s Border Guard, some 50 refugees broke through a fence into Poland on Thursday. They included a family of five who expressed a desire to remain in Poland and start the settlement process. Michalska stated that the others would have to return to Belarus.

Two more large groups of migrants were also turned away. Some migrants have attacked Polish border guards with stones and branches.

Hundreds of Iraqis returned home from Belarus on Thursday, abandoning their dreams of entering the EU.

Despite this, numerous migrants seeking to access European soil remained in a heated warehouse recently opened along the border by Belarus. The migrants had set up camp in the area. This is a condensed version of the information.