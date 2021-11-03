Ukraine pivots, raising concerns about some 90,000 Russian troops stationed along the border.

Russia may be putting pressure on one of its former Soviet republics.

According to a press release from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, roughly 90,000 Russian troops are stationed along the border in rebel-controlled territories east of the country. This comes just two days after Ukraine denied the presence of Russian military soldiers in the region.

According to the Associated Press, “Russia has regularly deployed and built up soldiers to sustain regional tensions and apply political pressure on neighboring countries.” For whatever reason, Russia denied sending troops to eastern Ukraine.

There was a reported buildup of troops along the Ukraine border earlier this year.

For years, eastern Ukraine has been a thorny issue. Shortly after the Ukrainian Revolution in 2014, Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The battle has claimed the lives of around 14,000 individuals.

The troops were present owing to maneuvers, according to Russian officials. “Russia maintains troops presence on its soil wherever it considers essential,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Russian 41st army has remained in Yelnya, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, according to the ministry’s statement.

Andriy Taran, Ukraine’s defense minister, offered his resignation on Tuesday, and Ukrainian legislators swiftly approved it on Wednesday. Taran has health difficulties, according to Davyd Arakhamia, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party’s legislative fraction.

The resignation of Taran and four other ministers, who were also sacked by parliament on Wednesday, was reportedly orchestrated by Zelenskyy’s administration, according to Ukrainian media.

Russia has backed a separatist conflict in Ukraine’s east, which started soon after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Fears of a large-scale escalation of hostilities have been fueled by a major deployment of Russian troops in Russia’s west.

The troops were dispatched, according to Russian officials, to tackle security risks posed by NATO forces stationed near Russia’s borders. Russia and the alliance have also been blaming each other for destabilizing military drills near the border.