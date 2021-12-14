Ukraine claims the troop call-up is a defensive maneuver in response to Russian invasion plans.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, responded to Russian charges that Ukraine is plotting an attack following a troop buildup in the east on Tuesday, stating that the buildup is a defensive measure against Russia’s own force buildup, but that there are “no preparations to attack anyone.”

Tensions between the two countries have been building since 2014, when the battle in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, generally known as Donbas, began against Russian-backed separatists.

Despite continuing to deny contributing troops and weaponry to the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Russia has warned Ukraine against attempting to retake the Donbas territory.

Russian officials have claimed that Ukraine’s force buildup in the east is a sign that it is attempting to recover the rebel-held Donbas region, with Russian Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov previously warning that any “provocation” in the region will be “suppressed.”

Ukrainian officials, on the other hand, argue that this army surge is merely a reaction to Russia’s recent deployment of around 70,000 troops near Ukraine’s border.

“We have no plans to attack anyone, and we have no plans to invade the territory of any other country,” Reznikov added. “It’s critical to have a defense capability to protect our people, our society, and our lives.” According to Reznikov, Russia might invade as early as the end of January in the worst-case scenario.

Ukraine is not the only country concerned about a possible Russian invasion; several other Western countries have stated that if Ukraine is invaded, they will support it.

According to Reznikov, a war in Ukraine would lead to a war in Europe.

“The international community has sent strong signals that Ukraine will not be left alone in the event of a Russian invasion,” he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated unequivocally that Ukraine’s desire to join NATO is a red line for Moscow, as well as his concern over plans by some Alliance members to establish military training camps in Ukraine. He claimed that this would provide them a military footing in Ukraine even if Ukraine did not join the 30-nation military alliance.

“We are going to be a de facto NATO member and apply NATO standards,” Reznikov said, adding that Ukraine’s right to join any military alliance, including NATO, is enshrined into the country’s Constitution.

“We’re going to succeed.” This is a condensed version of the information.