Ukraine claims Russia is sending snipers and tanks to the border to elicit retaliation from its troops.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia’s deployment of tanks and snipers near its border with eastern Ukraine is an attempt to “provoke back fire,” as worries of a Russian invasion grow.

Despite Russia’s current massing of soldiers along the Ukraine border, tensions between the two countries have been present and building since Russia’s takeover of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“The enemy boosted the number of sniper pairs in readiness to inflict fatalities on the members of the Joint Forces, destroy video surveillance equipment, and trigger return fire,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia has also been running “training camps under the leadership of regular Russian Armed Forces servicemen,” according to the statement, as well as bolstering its military presence near the border “with additional 122-millimeter self-propelled artillery vehicles, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles.”

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of financing a long-running separatist campaign in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has denied any role in the conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of almost 14,000 people.

During a high-stakes video chat on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are set to discuss Ukraine tensions. According to White House sources, Biden plans to inform Putin about his administration’s capacity to take retaliatory actions that would have “a very substantial impact” on Russia’s economy during the call.

“We’ve had extensive consultations with our friends and feel we have a route forward that will cause considerable and severe economic impact to Russia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. “That may be construed as a threat. That can be considered a fact. That’s what you’d call preparation. You are free to call it whatever you wish.” Meanwhile, Putin indicated last week that he wants to press Biden for assurances that NATO will not expand eastward toward Russia or place weaponry near the Russian border.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the charges, pointing queries to Russia’s Defense Ministry, which has yet to respond.

Tensions have risen again this year as a result of allegations of a Russian army buildup near Ukraine’s border, which Ukrainian and Western authorities thought was a sign of Moscow’s plan to attack its former Soviet neighbor.

