UK weather: When could the ‘heatwave’ hit Liverpool again?

The weather in Liverpool has had a bleak start to the week.

Despite the fact that the UK has been hammered by rain throughout August, a new weather forecast offers a hopeful prognosis for when the sun will return.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the latest forecasts indicate that a “possible heatwave” may arrive over the Bank Holiday weekend.

While the rainy weather is predicted to persist in Liverpool for the first half of the week, the Met Office predicts that the weather will improve as the week progresses, with sunny intervals expected over the weekend as temperatures rise into the twenties.

According to the BBC, there is a significant likelihood of “summerlike” weather by the end of the month.

The BBC prediction for the week of August 23 to August 29 says, “We have high confidence in high pressure and above average temperatures.”

“Because high pressure will be in place overhead for longer, it will help warm up the trapped air, so we expect temperatures to remain much above average for many days. As a result, there’s a greater likelihood of a heat wave developing.”

“There is a greater risk of winds from a southerly sector, allowing for the prospect of some very warm spells,” the Met Office said for the same week.

“This may also bring the potential of sporadic heavy rain and thundery showers,” the forecast warns.