UK Weather: Snow is expected this weekend, according to the Met Office, which has issued a ‘wintry shower’ warning.

Snow is expected to fall in the UK this weekend, according to a weather forecaster.

The Met Office predicted a ‘increased chance’ of wintry showers between November 15 and November 29 earlier this week.

The Met Office stated in their long-range weather forecast: “Throughout this period, temperatures are expected to be somewhat below average, with an enhanced chance of wintry showers from the north and northwest at times.

After a standoff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a man was apprehended and a pistol was discovered “These showers will most certainly be over high ground, with little chance of reaching lower elevations later in the month.

“Overall, less windy than the previous week, with storms far less likely than typical.

“There is little evidence of any extended broad stable conditions, as cloud, rain, and showers are likely to be present.

“Any clear spells that do occur are quickly followed by frost and fog, as is to be anticipated at this time of year. Overall, the weather is drier than usual.” However, WXCharts, a global weather data viewer, now predicts snow on Saturday, November 6.

Fortunately, the majority of the country will be spared the cold.

Snow is expected to fall in Scotland around Fort William, according to WXCharts.

Around 0.2 to 0.6cm of snow is expected to fall every hour in the area, according to forecasters.