UK weather: How long will the July heatwave stay, according to the Met Office?

Hot weather is on the horizon, and forecasters predict that it will stay for weeks.

Despite storms that produced flash floods across the UK, rainfall in July was at average levels.

The recent downpour, according to Met Office meteorologists, was caused by the jet stream being further south than usual, resulting in extended spells of low pressure, which are conducive to rain.

The jet stream has now migrated northwards, bringing settled, hot weather to parts of the United Kingdom.

Temperatures will rise from 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday to 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday and Monday.

“Until July 13, the UK has received 55 percent of its typical July rainfall, so it’s a little wetter than average, but not significantly so,” said Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office.

“What is very likely is that as we progress through next week, there will be an uneasy blip with the possibility of some heavy, possibly thunderous showers.

“However, as we approach the end of the month and into August, we should expect more great, sunny weather, with conditions that are drier than typical.

“While it won’t always be bone dry, I believe we’re in for a milder, more steady period that will last a few weeks.”

Mr Burkill added that sections of south-west England, South Wales, the Midlands, and Yorkshire are experiencing temperatures that meet the Met Office’s definition of a heatwave.