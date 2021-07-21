UK Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast and exact time when Liverpool will reach 29 degrees Celsius

During this July heatwave, Merseyside has been bathed in magnificent sunshine, much to the joy of locals.

This week has seen record temperatures, prompting the Met Office to issue the UK’s first-ever hot weather warning.

The hot weather is expected to continue today and tomorrow, with the possibility of continuing into the early part of the weekend.

The Met Office predicts highs of 27 degrees Celsius today and 29 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop to 19 C in the early hours of Thursday before rising during the day.

The risk of rain is still less than 5% for both days, and there may be no precipitation at all until Sunday.

For the next 48 hours, here is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Merseyside.

11 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% probability of rain – 22 degrees Celsius

12 p.m.: Sunny, with a risk of rain of less than 5% – 23 C

1.00 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

2.00 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 26 C

3:00 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 27 C

4.00 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 27 C

5.00pm Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 27 degrees Celsius

6 p.m.: Sunny, with a probability of rain of less than 5% – 27 C

7 p.m.: Sunny, with a probability of rain of less than 5% – 26 C

8 p.m.: Sunny, with a probability of rain of less than 5% – 26 C

9.00 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

10 p.m.: Clear night with only a 5% probability of rain – 24 C

11 p.m.: Clear night with only a 5% probability of rain – 23 C

6 a.m.: Sunny, with a possibility of rain of less than 5% – 19 C

7.00 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 19 C

8.00 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 20 C

9.00 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 21 C

10 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% probability of rain – 23 degrees Celsius

11 a.m.: Sunny, with a risk of rain of less than 5% – 24 C

12 p.m.: Sunny, Rain chances are less than 5% – 26. “The summary has come to an end.”