UK weather: Hour-by-hour forecast and exact time when Liverpool will reach 25 degrees Celsius

Liverpool is now experiencing a scorching July heat wave.

The city’s temperatures skyrocketed over the weekend, and the hot conditions have persisted throughout the week.

Tuesday is expected to be another scorcher, with the Met Office forecasting an entire day of sunlight.

The first ever excessive heat warning has been issued by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, the day will start out mild at 19 degrees Celsius and warm up as the day goes on.

Temperatures will reach highs of 25 degrees Celsius in the middle of the day and then remain stable for several hours.

Rain is expected to fall less than 5% of the time.

(Celsius temperatures)

6 a.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 19 C

7 a.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 19 C

8 a.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 20 C

9 a.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 21 C

10 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 22 C

11 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 23 C

12 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 24 C

1 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

2 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

3 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

4 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

5 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 25 C

6 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 24 C

7 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 24 C

8 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 23 C

9 p.m.: Sunny, with a 5% chance of rain – 22 C

10 p.m.: Clear night with a 5% chance of rain – 21 C

11 p.m.: Clear night with a 5% chance of rain – 20 C