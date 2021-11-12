UK weather forecast: When will it snow in the UK following the cold snap?

Snowfall in the UK is expected on a specific date, according to forecasters.

The British have been warned to expect frigid temperatures and heavy showers in the coming weeks.

It comes as bookies in the UK have lowered their odds of a White Christmas.

Edinburgh has been lowered to a 10-3 favorite for a White Christmas by William Hill, while Newcastle and Birmingham Airport have been cut to 4-1 each.

Belfast is a 9-2 favorite, while Leeds, London, and Dublin are all 6-1 favorites.

However, while the UK has not seen snow on Christmas Day since 2015, we may not have to wait until December to witness our first snowfall.

According to the Mirror, forecasters estimate up to six inches of snow will fall on November 26, with areas of Scotland receiving the first snowfall of the season in just two weeks.

Lows of -7C are expected in the Scottish Highlands, with half a foot of snow expected in Portree, Fort William, and Inverness.

At the end of November, cold weather is expected to creep into England and Wales.

Temperatures as low as -2C have been predicted for Newcastle and the North East of England.

Scotland will be the first part of the United Kingdom to experience frost.

The Met Office’s long-range prognosis for November 15 to November 24 predicts that conditions will continue changeable and autumnal, particularly in the north, where low-pressure systems will dominate, with rain and strong winds possible.

Even though rain will fall in those places at times, the south and southeast will have drier conditions.

According to the weather forecast, wintry conditions are expected, particularly on higher ground in the north.

Westerly winds will begin to dominate next week, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin, implying warm temperatures.

According to WXCharts, about 2-4ins (5-10cm) of snow could fall on November 23 across Wales and the north of England.

Between November 23 and 25, they expect snowfall of up to 10 inches (25 cm) in parts of Scotland and the northeast of England.

Temperatures are expected to drop to between -7 and -11 degrees Celsius that week, according to the agency.

