UK, US Collaborate on Diego Garcia Military Base Deal Amid Chagos Controversy

Downing Street confirmed that the UK and the US are continuing their efforts to ensure the future operation of the Diego Garcia military base, despite a postponement of a critical parliamentary debate on the controversial Chagos Islands deal. The government’s decision to delay the debate comes as tensions grow over the fate of the Chagos Archipelago and its implications for British and American military interests.

Postponed Debate and Tory Amendments

The UK government, in a statement, reiterated its commitment to the agreement that would see the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands handed to Mauritius, while retaining control over the strategically important Diego Garcia base. However, the deal has faced significant opposition, notably from US President Donald Trump, who criticized the arrangement last week, describing it as “an act of great stupidity” amid deteriorating relations between the US and Europe.

The government’s postponement of the debate comes after Conservative MPs introduced an amendment calling for a pause in the deal, citing “changing geopolitical circumstances.” The amendment seeks to ensure that the agreement respects the terms of a 1966 treaty between the UK and the US, which guarantees British sovereignty over the islands, and to give the Chagossian people, who were forcibly removed from the islands in the 1960s and 1970s, a “formal” say in the deal.

Downing Street expressed frustration with the timing of the amendment, accusing some peers of acting “irresponsibly” by leveraging their influence in the House of Lords to delay the bill. A spokesman for the Prime Minister emphasized that the UK is “fully committed” to securing the long-term future of the joint military base on Diego Garcia, a key asset for both countries’ defense priorities.

The bill, currently in the late stages of parliamentary scrutiny, has become a point of contention in the ongoing “ping pong” phase between the House of Commons and Lords, where it is exchanged back and forth for further review and adjustment before final approval. A Labour source in the Lords dismissed Trump’s comments as irrelevant, instead attributing the rescheduling of the debate to the influence of Tory peers who strategically tabled the amendment at a critical juncture.

Despite the political turmoil surrounding the issue, UK and US officials have reassured the public that discussions continue regarding the base’s future. “Officials are continuing to work together to ensure that the necessary arrangements are in place for the future operation of the base,” a government spokesperson stated.