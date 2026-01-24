UK to Launch ‘British FBI’ as Part of Major Police Reform

The UK is set to introduce a new national law enforcement body, dubbed the “British FBI,” designed to tackle serious crimes such as terrorism, fraud, and organized criminal gangs. This reorganization comes under a sweeping set of policing reforms intended to strengthen the country’s response to modern, complex crime.

National Police Service to Oversee Counter-Terrorism and Fraud Investigations

The National Police Service (NPS), which will combine the capabilities of existing agencies like the National Crime Agency (NCA) and regional crime units, will take over national security responsibilities, including counter-terrorism and fraud investigations. These functions will be merged with other national-level services like the National Police Air Service and National Roads Policing, forming a single, unified body.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the move, explaining that the current policing model, with its 43 separate forces in England and Wales, is outdated. She emphasized that local forces, burdened with increasing demands to combat complex crimes, have been diverting resources away from community policing—such as dealing with petty crimes like shoplifting or anti-social behavior. The NPS aims to lift that pressure, allowing local forces to focus on neighborhood issues while a dedicated national body handles major threats.

“The current policing model was built for a different century,” said Mahmood, calling the reform an essential step to modernize the country’s response to serious crime. The new NPS will deploy cutting-edge technology, such as facial recognition, to track down and apprehend criminals, while also providing standardized training across all forces.

The NPS will be overseen by a National Police Commissioner, who will become the most senior police official in the UK. This will ensure a more cohesive approach to policing, with resources, intelligence, and technology shared across borders and jurisdictions, including Wales and England. The transition will occur in stages, with the NPS initially working alongside the NCA and other bodies until fully operational.

Support and Criticism of the Reforms

While the reform has garnered support from police leaders, some have raised concerns about the potential challenges in maintaining local connections. A joint statement from the Metropolitan Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, and the National Police Chiefs’ Council highlighted the importance of neighborhood officers in tackling crime at the community level. They emphasized that these officers must remain integral to the fight against organized crime and terrorism, ensuring that the local bond between police and the public is not lost in the transition.

The City of London Police, which currently leads the UK’s efforts on fraud, expressed confidence that their role would remain secure as the national restructuring unfolded. Tijs Broeke, Chairman of the City of London Police Authority, confirmed their commitment to supporting the reforms, citing their critical role in safeguarding the UK’s economic security.

Further backing the proposals, Neil Basu, the former head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the reform would make the UK’s security infrastructure far more capable of handling the rising threats of major crime and terrorism. He added that a unified system would be more effective in addressing emerging international and online threats.

However, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has voiced concerns about the creation of regional forces, arguing that it would be an expensive and time-consuming process that could undermine local policing. The APCC also raised alarms about potential detachment from communities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining personal relationships between officers and residents.

Ministers have also announced plans to reduce the number of police and crime commissioners by 2028 to streamline policing and free up funds for neighborhood policing. Local government leaders, such as mayors and councilors, will take on the responsibilities previously held by the police commissioners, aiming to save at least £100 million.