Uk Thang has been identified as the shooter at the Kroger in Collierville.

Uk Thang has been identified by Collierville Police as the gunman who killed one person and injured 15 others inside a Kroger on Thursday. The 29-year-old guy, who worked for the grocery shop as a third-party vendor, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ten of his victims were coworkers, while the other five were clients. During the shooting, Olivia King, 70, was slain. King, a native of San Antonio, is survived by three adult sons and regularly attended Catholic mass.

Authorities have named the shooter who murdered one person and injured 15 others before turning the pistol on himself at a Kroger grocery in Collierville, Tennessee, as 29-year-old Uk Thang, a third-party vendor who works in the shop

“This senseless act of violence has crushed our family. One of her sons, Wes King, remarked, “We beg that you pray for the tranquility of our mother’s soul.” “We also ask for prayers for all of the relatives and friends who have been affected by today’s events, as well as for God’s mercy on the gunman and his family. Thank you very much.”

David Fraser, a close friend of King’s, described her as “simply sweet.” Maureen Fraser, a friend, added, “Kind, kind, and attentive.”

“You know, we have broken hearts,” Lane explained. “I can assure you that no one wants to be in that situation… “I mean, there were bloody people fleeing that building, and not a single blue uniform hesitated,” Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane recalled.

Thang’s criminal history, according to Lane, included misdemeanor arrests but no violent offenses. Police searched his residence and seized evidence, which is currently being examined by detectives.

Three of Thang’s victims are in severe condition, according to Regional One Hospital, and three of them required emergency surgery. There is no word on a motive or the weapon used in the terrible incident, according to the police. Lane stated, “We’re getting a clearer picture of what happened, but I’m not ready to reveal it just yet.”

The shooting, according to Lane, was “the most horrible occurrence in Collierville history.”