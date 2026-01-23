UK Pharmacies Struggling with Widespread Aspirin Shortage

Pharmacies across the UK are grappling with significant shortages of aspirin, a crucial medication for preventing heart attacks and strokes. The shortages have prompted the government to add aspirin to its export ban list, a move aimed at safeguarding domestic supplies.

According to the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) and the Independent Pharmacies Association (IPA), which represent thousands of UK pharmacies, manufacturing delays are partly responsible for the crisis. These organizations report that many pharmacies are unable to source adequate supplies of aspirin, particularly the low-dose 75mg variety, which is most commonly prescribed to those at risk of heart-related conditions.

A snap survey conducted by the NPA found that 86% of pharmacies reported being unable to provide aspirin to patients in the past week. The shortage has led some pharmacies to restrict aspirin availability, reserving it for patients with the most urgent medical needs, such as those with severe heart conditions or emergency prescriptions.

Price Surge Amid Shortages

In addition to the supply issues, the price of aspirin has skyrocketed due to the ongoing shortages. A pack of 75mg dispersible tablets has seen its price surge from 18p earlier in 2025 to £3.90 this month. This sharp increase has placed pharmacies in a difficult financial position, as the NHS reimbursement for the drug is only £2.18 per pack. As a result, pharmacies are losing £1.72 each time the medication is dispensed, further highlighting the financial strain caused by the shortages.

The shortages are also being felt by patients with chronic conditions. For example, people with kidney disease, who are prescribed low-dose aspirin to help reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks, have been impacted by the lack of availability.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, CEO of the IPA, expressed concern over the shortage of essential medicines like aspirin and blood pressure treatments. She pointed out that the low stock levels are not only a result of manufacturing delays but also due to the inability of pharmacies to order sufficient quantities. She noted that the NHS’s low pricing for many medications means that manufacturers often prioritize other markets, leaving the UK with limited access to vital medicines.

The NPA has called for an urgent review of how medicines are reimbursed to pharmacies, as they argue that the current system is not sustainable. They are also advocating for changes to regulations that prevent pharmacies from providing alternative medications when the prescribed drug is unavailable.

Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, stressed the importance of allowing pharmacists to make substitutions when a prescribed medication is out of stock. He highlighted the risks of forcing patients to wait for a prescription change or go without vital medication, which could result in serious health consequences.

As the shortages persist, pharmacy leaders are calling on the government and NHS to intervene, stabilize the medicines market, and address supply chain disruptions. If the situation is not addressed, the availability of essential medications for patients is likely to continue to be a significant concern.