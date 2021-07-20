UK Man Arranged For The Rape Of A 4-Year-Old And Wanted To Drink The Urine Of The Child

After plotting with an undercover police officer to sexually assault the latter’s non-existent 4-year-old child, a 36-year-old convicted pedophile in North Yorkshire, England, received a 14-year sentence Monday.

According to the local newspaper The Northern Echo, John Peter Noble of Ripon was sentenced to ten years in prison and four years on probation at York Crown Court.

On May 1, he pled guilty to charges including arranging for a child to be raped, sexual assault on a child, planning for a child to be used as a sex toy, and arranging for a child to urinate in a glass for his own sexual enjoyment and consumption.

According to The York Press, Noble gave a lady he thought was the mother of a 4-year-old child precise directions on how to get the girl to him between March and April, including descriptions of how the mother should raise the child and what he planned to do with the little girl.

The mother Noble was emailing and talking to over the phone, however, was an undercover cop, and the investigation never involved a real-life victim.

According to The Northern Echo, he was detained by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Online Abuse and Exploitation Team on April 30 when he arrived at the pre-arranged meeting site in Ripon.

Noble was accused with violating the terms of his sexual harm prevention order by attempting to host a young girl and her baby at his house.

On Sept. 19, 2019, York Crown Court issued him with an order for indecent photographs of minors, inciting or inducing children to do sexual acts, and sexual communication with a child.

Noble, who went by the online handle “TryingToMoveForward,” was also subjected to a fresh, lifelong sexual harm prevention order, as well as being placed on the sex offenders’ registry for the rest of his life.

“I do believe [Noble] poses a significant risk of future such offenses causing serious injury to children,” Morris stated.

According to The York Press, Noble’s defense argued that “he very much wants to improve.”