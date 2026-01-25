UK Faces Heavy Rain and Flooding Warnings as Storm Hits

Parts of the UK are bracing for widespread disruption as a powerful storm brings heavy rain, strong winds, and the threat of flooding. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across South West England, Wales, and parts of the South East. Authorities are urging residents to prepare for potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions, including the risk of communities becoming isolated by flooded roads.

Severe Weather Conditions Expected

The storm, set to hit from 3 pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday, will bring 20-30 mm of rain across most of the affected areas. However, regions on higher ground, such as Dartmoor, Exmoor, and the Brecon Beacons, are expected to receive 50-80 mm of rain. Forecasters predict intense winds, particularly in Cornwall, where gales are expected to reach their peak on Monday night into Tuesday.

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist with the Met Office, warned that the most severe weather would affect southern and western regions. “It looks particularly windy across the far South West of England later Monday into Tuesday,” he said. Heavy rainfall, combined with gales, could also lead to dangerous coastal conditions, with large waves and flying debris posing a further hazard to residents in affected areas.

In addition to the rain, cold weather warnings have been issued for the northern parts of England. The UK Health Security Agency has alerted residents to chilly conditions from Monday to Friday, advising people to take precautions during the colder spell. As the storm continues to develop, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and urging the public to stay updated on the latest weather advisories.