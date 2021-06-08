UK criminals were among those deceived into utilizing the FBI’s covert communication program.

Drug dealers in the United Kingdom are among the offenders deceived into using an FBI-run encrypted texting service.

Anom, a system that was discreetly monitored by law authorities, was the focus of the big worldwide sting.

Authorities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand obtained millions of messages regarding drug trade, money laundering, and planned killings.

According to Europol, some 800 people have been apprehended in 16 countries.

The FBI and Australian police created Anom in 2019, and it has since grown to support 12,000 encrypted devices linked to over 300 criminal groups operating in over 100 countries.

As a result of the sting, codenamed Operation Trojan Shield, the UK National Crime Agency announced it had carried out “several operations.”

“The National Crime Agency is happy to have been a partner in what has been a creative and challenging operation to target global offenders utilizing encrypted communications platforms,” a spokesman said.

“As part of this, the NCA has carried out a number of operations aimed at drug trafficking and money laundering organized crime groups.

“In the face of a quickly developing danger from criminals utilizing the rapid spread of technology, this operation has proved that the NCA is determined to cooperating across international borders to combat organized criminals, wherever they are and however they communicate.”

The NCA refused to provide any additional information about the operations or the estimated number of Anom users in the UK.

The bust follows the success of French investigators in hacking Encrochat, another covert communication program used by thousands of criminals, last year.