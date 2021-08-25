UK citizens are advised to avoid Kabul airport due to the potential of a terrorist assault.

As the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan approaches, UK people have been advised not to travel to Kabul airport due to the “high threat” of a terrorist attack.

On Wednesday night, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice for Afghanistan, warning that the country’s situation “remains unpredictable” and that people near the airport should transfer to a safe location.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile,” the latest guidance stated.

“A terrorist strike is a constant and serious threat.

“Do not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

“If you are near the airport, get away to a safe location and wait for further instructions.”

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan 12 days ago, large crowds have gone to the airport to exit the country.

Troops rushed to remove as many qualified people as possible before the August 31 deadline for military members to leave the country, resulting in chaotic situations.