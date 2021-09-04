UFC Vegas 36 live stream and TV channel for Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett.

On Saturday night, Darren Till is one of three Liverpool fighters competing at UFC Vegas 36.

The Gorilla has lost three of his past four fights and will look to rebound against Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In 2018, Till came close to reaching the pinnacle of the sport as he faced and lost to Tyron Woodley in a UFC middleweight title fight.

In Brunson, ‘The Gorilla’ is up against a seasoned and deadly foe. Coming into UFC Vegas 36, the 37-year-old is riding a four-fight winning run and has a career record of 22 wins from 29 fights.

Till will be the final fight on a jam-packed card, with Manchester’s Tom Aspinall slated to battle Serghei Spivac in the co-main event.

The first fight on the main program will also feature a scouser, as Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett makes his much anticipated UFC debut.

Pimblett has long been seen to be ready to compete on MMA’s greatest stage, and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the increased scrutiny of competing at this level. Luigi Vendramini will be hoping to make it a night to remember for the Liverpudlian, who has lost two of his three UFC battles.

Molly McCann will face Ji Yeon Kim in the penultimate fight on the preliminary event, which will also feature Merseyside representation.

Here are the specifics on how to watch the action live from Vegas, as well as the important times for the MMA event.

Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson

Serghei Spivac vs. Tom Aspinall

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Khalil Rountree vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Luigi Vendramini vs. Paddy Pimblett

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Molly McCann

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Jack Shore

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

The entire event will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 2, beginning at 7 p.m. with the preliminary fights.

In the United Kingdom, the action may be seen on the BT Sport website.