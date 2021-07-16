UFC Fighter Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend Violently, Injuring Her Seriously

Priscila Cachoeira, a 32-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist, has been accused of violently beating her ex-girlfriend on many occasions over the course of several years, causing major injuries to the victim.

According to MMA Fighting, Cachoeira’s former partner Marcelle Nunes has accused the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight of assault on three occasions between 2019 and 2021, citing a police report. After filing accusations, she was given a restraining order against Cachoeira.

According to the investigation, Nunes said that “her life was in risk because [Cachoeira] used narcotics and alcohol.” Cachoeira is also accused of threatening to pursue Nunes if she went away because she refused to accept the end of their relationship.

Nunes was quoted as saying, “I slept in fear.” Cachoeira, she claimed, used marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol, and she claimed she tried to leave Belem, where the two had been, several times, but Cachoeira was always hostile toward her.

Cachoeira allegedly kicked Nunes in the body during an argument in the northern city of Belem in February this year, while the MMA fighter was “very inebriated and maybe on drugs,” according to the newspaper.

During the event, Nunes injured her hand on a glass shelf, tearing her ligaments and necessitating two operations. According to the records, the attack left her with “restricted hand movements.”

According to the paperwork, the first incident occurred in mid-2019 while the two were living in Rio de Janeiro, when Cachoeira allegedly grabbed Nunes’ hair, tossed her to the ground, and kicked her “all over the body.” Cachoeira is said to have only come to a halt “after she observed blood” flowing from a gash on Nunes’ head.

The next incident occurred in September of that year, again in Rio de Janeiro, when Nunes sought medical help to avoid losing a tooth after a UFC opponent knocked her unconscious with a punch in the mouth.

In a written response supplied to MMA Fighting by her management team, Cachoeira refuted Nunes’ allegations.

Cachoeira stated in the statement, “I’ve never committed any physical violence against Marcelle.” “She would lose control during an argument and threaten to attack me several times, but I would simply protect myself.”

Following the allegations, Cachoeira filed a defamation lawsuit against Nunes on Thursday.

Nunes was "trying to destroy" Cachoeira's career "as a UFC fighter and public figure" by "defaming" her on social media and accusing her of being a drug addict, according to Cachoeira.