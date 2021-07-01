Uefa’s ‘irresponsible’ handling of the Wembley crowd has been condemned by a German minister.

Uefa’s decision to allow more than 40,000 spectators into Wembley Stadium to witness England play Germany at Euro 2020 was deemed “extremely reckless” by Germany’s interior minister.

The attendance of 41,973 at Tuesday’s game was the largest in the UK since the outbreak began, and it occurred as the highly contagious Delta variety, originally discovered in India, is fueling a considerable surge in new cases in the UK.

Horst Seehofer, the interior minister who is also in charge of sport, was asked about the match’s attendance and the possibility of more supporters attending the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

“I believe this Uefa position is completely irresponsible,” he remarked.

Mr Seehofer went on to say that he believes money is driving the decision, and that “commerce must not overshadow the population’s protection against infection.”

He also urged Uefa not to “pass this off on local health authorities,” saying the governing body of European football should state, “We don’t want it this way, and we’re restricting the number of fans.”