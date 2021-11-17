UEFA is expected to issue a red card to Liverpool, which will enrage Diego Simeone.

After being sent off for a challenge on Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Antoine Griezmann’s one-match suspension is sure to be extended.

On October 19, the incident occurred during a key Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

After Liverpool got off to a fast start thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Griezmann equalized for Atletico with a 14-minute brace.

The match, however, turned in the 52nd minute when Griezmann’s high challenge caught Firmino in the head and neck, forcing the referee to show him the red card.

Thanks to Salah’s penalty, Liverpool was able to take control of the game and win 3-2. Atletico then had a late goal controversially ruled out after a VAR review, much to Diego Simeone’s chagrin.

Following that, the France international striker was suspended for the return match at Anfield. The Reds won 2-0 in the match, securing their place in the knockout stages as group winners.

Griezmann was anticipated to be eligible for Atletico’s next Champions League match on Wednesday, but UEFA has ruled that the challenge on Firmino justified an extra game ban, according to Marca (h/t Football Espana).

With two games remaining, Atletico’s qualifying ambitions are still in jeopardy, as they trail second-placed Porto by a point.

Simeone’s team is expected to appeal the decision in the hopes of seeing their star attacker play against the Rossoneri and Porto in their final group-stage match.

The two matches between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid were hotly contested, with Felipe controversially receiving a red card in the Anfield game as well.