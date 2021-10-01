UCLA is suing a professor who was suspended for refusing to give black students an easier final exam.

Following the death of George Floyd, a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was suspended and later reinstated for refusing to allow Black students leeway on their final exams.

Gordon Klein, a UCLA professor of financial analysis, law, and public policy, filed a complaint on Monday, saying that the incident caused him financial and emotional harm. Klein said that, although keeping his employment, he was dropped from consulting jobs at law firms and other organizations, and that as a result, his reputation was harmed.

In a post on the website “Common Sense with Bari Weiss,” Klein explained why he was suing the institution, saying he was seeking unspecified damages “not only to repair the tortures he had undergone but also to defend academic freedom.”

UCLA is being sued for breach of contract, privacy invasion, and retaliatory discrimination.

Klein said he “suffered serious emotional distress, trauma, and medical problems for which he has been treated by his primary care physician, a gastrointestinal physician, and a psychiatrist,” according to court filings.

The incident that prompted the lawsuit occurred on June 2, 2020, when Klein received an email from a non-Black student requesting that Klein grade Black pupils with more “leniency” in the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the civic turmoil that ensued.

According to Klein, the student wrote, “We are writing to voice our profound concern about the impact that this final exam and project will have on the mental and physical health of our Black peers.” The anonymous student then requested a “no harm” final test, meaning it would only count if it improved the student’s mark.

Klein noted that while he supports the university’s “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” program, he believes it violates the California Constitution’s restriction on “race-based preferences in public education.”

The professor went on to say that the student’s email had “shocked” him and that it was “extremely patronizing and insulting to the same Black students he professed to care so much about.”

“Are there any students who may be of mixed ancestry, such as half black?” Klein contacted the student in response. This is a condensed version of the information.