Uber has been chastised after a group of teenage girls were taken on a ‘intimidating’ one-hour excursion.

Uber has been chastised after three adolescent girls were taken on a ‘intimidating’ hour-long journey during their first visit to Liverpool.

Sophie Frankpitt, 19, and her pals were taken on a long and wrong excursion by an Uber driver when they arrived in the city for a visit, according to The Washington Newsday.

Sophie had been quoted £9 for a 12-minute ride to their Kirkdale Airbnb, but the driver carried them under the Mersey Tunnels to Wirral and refused to let them open the windows, making the girls nervous and terrified.

He eventually got them to their location, but Sophie had to pay £40 in app fees.

Despite Sophie’s and her mother Catherine’s repeated complaints and receipts, they were assured there would be no compensation.

The Washington Newsday contacted Uber about the matter after three refusals, and it was assured that Sophie would receive her refund.

After reading the story today, readers of The Washington Newsday were unhappy with Uber’s treatment of Sophie after such a traumatic encounter.

“Uber should explain why it took the media to contact them before a refund was granted and an investigation was launched,” Phil Hughes said. “You haven’t come out of this smelling like roses have you Uber, they will be taken off my taxi list.”

Kevin Latham wrote on Twitter, “Great promo for the city, eh?” I’m glad the girls are all right. When it came to Uber’s pompous statement about safety and an inquiry, they were unconcerned and did nothing until the Echo called them out.”

Others wished the girls luck following their ordeal.

“Terrible,” Elaine Fore stated. It is not pleasant to visit the city. Sorry the girls had such an awful time. I hope they had a wonderful rest of their vacation.”

“What the hell was he doing going into the tunnel?” says Jean Davies. They must have been terrified to death.”

Sophie expressed her dissatisfaction with Uber’s failure to refund her after a clearly wrong and unpleasant journey.

She stated,

“Despite my explanations, Uber refused to refund us three times,” she stated.

