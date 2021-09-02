Uber drivers in Texas might face a $10,000 lawsuit for transporting women to abortion clinics.

After the United States Supreme Court declined to give an injunction against a stringent new abortion legislation on Wednesday, Uber drivers in Texas may soon be the target of pricey lawsuits.

Those who drive women to abortion clinics in order to obtain illegal abortions might be sued for $10,000, according to an analysis of Senate Bill (SB) 8.

SB 8 effectively prohibits abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

The law does not impose criminal consequences for illegal abortions, but it does give private citizens the right to enforce the rules through lawsuits against doctors and anyone else who “assists or abets” in obtaining a “illegal abortion.”

A successful lawsuit under the new statute will result in a monetary award of at least $10,000 in statutory damages for each illegal abortion that the defendant assisted.

The individual who offers a lady a transport to an abortion clinic could be a target of a lawsuit.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, NBC News Justice Correspondent Julia Ainsley brought up the topic of Uber drivers.

“It even implies you may sue an Uber driver who takes a passenger to an abortion clinic,” Ainsley explained.

“These are stronger regulations than the ones we have in place for someone who drives someone who is about to perform a terrorist act to the location where the act is actually committed. It’s a stringent law.”

The same issue was made by Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University (NYU), in comments to The New York Times.

“If a Starbucks barista overhears you discussing your abortion and it was performed after six weeks, that barista is entitled to sue the clinic where you received the abortion as well as anyone who assisted you, such as the Uber driver who drove you there,” Murray explained.

The individual bringing the lawsuit does not have to live in Texas or have any ties to the lady who had the abortion. Although the woman herself cannot be sued, anyone who helped her can.

After the Supreme Court failed to reply to an emergency application seeking a suspension of the bill, SB8 went into force at midnight on Tuesday. The court voted 5-4 on Wednesday not to grant a stay, citing the fact that Texas state employees are unable to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.