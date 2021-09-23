U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti Resigns Due to “Inhumane” Migrant Deportations

Daniel Foote, the United Nations Special Envoy for Haiti, has announced his resignation in protest of the United States’ “inhumane” deportation of Caribbean refugees and illegal immigrants.

Amb. Foote claimed he didn’t want to be associated with US policies toward Haitians, according to PBS presenter Yamiche Alcindor.

“With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking important improvements, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately,” Amb. Foote wrote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

“I will not be connected with the United States’ callous and unproductive plan to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, where American officials are confined to fortified compounds due to the risk presented by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

On July 22, 2021, the Department of State announced that Ambassador Foote would take over as its Special Envoy for Haiti.