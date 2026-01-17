U.S. Power Grid Strained by AI Demand and Climate Risks

Federal and state leaders confronted mounting pressure on the nation’s electricity system Friday as surging demand from artificial intelligence data centers collided with climate-driven risks that are already forcing power shutoffs in parts of the country.

On January 16, 2026, the White House hosted a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors to address rising power prices and looming supply shortages across the mid-Atlantic region. At the same time, thousands of residents and businesses in Northern Colorado prepared for a planned blackout aimed at preventing wildfires, underscoring how energy reliability has become both a political and personal concern.

White House pushes action on data center demand

According to Bloomberg, the White House event brought together governors from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia alongside the National Energy Dominance Council to press PJM Interconnection, the operator of the vast mid-Atlantic power grid, to accelerate new generation. Their central proposal would require PJM to run a power auction allowing technology companies to bid for contracts to build new power plants, a step intended to expand supply and curb spiraling electricity costs.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said the administration views reliable and affordable electricity as a top priority for President Donald Trump, describing the proposal as a way to deliver long-term relief to consumers in the region. With November elections approaching, rising utility bills and questions over whether households are subsidizing Big Tech’s growing energy appetite have become a potent political issue.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was expected to attend the meeting but conditioned his participation on extending a cap on wholesale electricity price increases for consumers. PJM Interconnection itself was not invited. A spokesperson for the grid operator, Jeff Shields, said PJM would not attend an event to which it had not been asked.

Consumer advocates argue that customers across PJM’s footprint, stretching from New Jersey to Illinois and including Washington, D.C., are already paying billions of dollars more on their bills to support future data center demand, even as new power plants lag behind. Gas and electric utilities sought or secured more than $34 billion in rate increases during the first three quarters of 2025, more than double the amount requested in the same period a year earlier, according to the advocacy group PowerLines.

Colorado outages highlight climate pressures

Far from Washington, the strain on the grid took a different form in Northern Colorado. Xcel Energy announced it would cut power to at least 9,000 customers in Larimer and Weld counties beginning at 8 a.m. Friday as part of its public safety power shutdown program, launched in 2024 to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the region, forecasting wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez said conditions could remain breezy into Saturday before higher humidity arrives over the weekend, easing fire danger.

Colorado’s vulnerability has grown amid unseasonably warm temperatures, a shrinking snowpack, and persistent dryness. Just one month earlier, a similar Xcel shutdown affected about 115,000 customers along the Front Range.

Despite Xcel’s claims that customers were notified through texts, phone calls, emails, and social media, several business owners said they learned of the outage less than a day in advance, or through informal channels such as Reddit. Nicholas Martel, general manager of the Bulldog Pub and Grub in Greeley, said losing power would be devastating to daily operations, particularly for students from nearby high schools who rely on the restaurant.

Managers at Bruce’s Bar and Restaurant in Severance and Lima Coffee Roasters in Fort Collins echoed similar frustrations, saying the shutdown was barely on their radar. Xcel spokesperson Andrew Holder acknowledged communication challenges and urged customers to update their contact information, noting the company is working with local partners to improve outreach. In Timnath, a manager at Pedro’s Coffee Shop said she only received notice through a chamber of commerce contact, not directly from the utility.

Together, the developments highlight a growing national dilemma: how to meet the accelerating electricity demands of a digital economy while protecting communities from price shocks, outages, and climate-driven disasters. With data centers coming online faster than new power plants can be built, and wildfire risks forcing preventative shutdowns, energy policy is emerging as a defining battleground ahead of the midterm elections.

For now, households and businesses from Pennsylvania to Colorado are left managing higher bills, sudden outages, and a power system increasingly stretched by forces reshaping the American economy and climate.