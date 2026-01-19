Kyren Wilson Claims Maiden Masters Title with Victory Over John Higgins

Kyren Wilson has triumphed over John Higgins in the 2026 Masters final, capturing his first-ever title at the prestigious snooker tournament in a tense 10-6 showdown. The Englishman, who has endured two previous heartbreaks in the Masters final, clinched victory at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, January 18, after a series of dramatic exchanges with the 50-year-old Scottish veteran.

Wilson’s victory marks a significant breakthrough in his career, following near misses in both the 2018 and 2025 finals. With the win, Wilson not only earns the coveted Paul Hunter Trophy but also takes home the £350,000 champion’s prize. “It feels incredible. I’ve worked so hard for this moment,” Wilson said after securing the title, reflecting on his years of dedication to the sport.

A Heartbreaking Loss for Higgins

For Higgins, the defeat was a bitter blow. The four-time World Champion had been eyeing a historic achievement—becoming the oldest-ever winner of a Triple Crown event. Having previously lifted the Masters trophy in 1999 and 2006, Higgins was determined to add another Masters title to his resume and complete a special hat-trick. However, despite a resilient performance, he fell short in the final frame, marking the end of his impressive run in this year’s tournament.

Higgins, who had been in excellent form throughout the tournament, gave it his all, but Wilson’s consistency in key moments ultimately proved decisive. “It was a fantastic final,” said Higgins, acknowledging his opponent’s superior play. “Kyren played brilliantly, and I couldn’t find a way to break him down.”

The Masters final had already been set up by two thrilling semi-finals on January 17, where both Wilson and Higgins had to battle through tense and often nail-biting encounters to reach the ultimate showdown. Wilson’s journey to the final included a remarkable comeback in his semi-final, further fueling the drama of his triumph.

With this win, Wilson now stands as one of snooker’s brightest stars, looking to build on his success at this year’s Masters. For Higgins, though, the loss leaves him reflecting on a close but ultimately unfulfilled attempt at snooker immortality.