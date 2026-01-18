Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was arrested in Las Vegas on January 17, 2026, for driving under the influence (DUI), following a traffic stop for speeding and suspected impaired driving. The arrest marks a troubling chapter in the 46-year-old’s ongoing battle with addiction.

Odom, best known for his successful basketball career, was stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Clark County early on Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI, after his vehicle was clocked going 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. In addition to the DUI charge, Odom was cited for failing to maintain his lane and making an improper lane change. After being booked at the Clark County Detention Center, Odom was released later that same day. A status check for these charges is scheduled for March 17, 2026.

Legal Troubles and Personal Struggles Resurface

This arrest is only the latest in a series of legal and personal challenges that Odom has faced. In 2013, he was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles, following the end of his high-profile marriage to television personality Khloé Kardashian. However, the most severe episode of his life came in 2015, when Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada after a drug overdose. The incident nearly claimed his life, as he suffered multiple strokes, seizures, and cardiac arrests before undergoing a lengthy recovery process.

Despite these setbacks, Odom has publicly committed to overcoming his substance abuse issues. In recent years, he has shared his journey with others and even opened several rehabilitation centers aimed at helping others with similar struggles. Odom’s commitment to sobriety, however, has not been without its challenges, with relapses occurring as recently as 2016. Nonetheless, he has continued to advocate for recovery and has helped public figures like Bam Margera through his rehabilitation programs.

Odom’s career, spanning 14 seasons in the NBA, remains a testament to his talent and resilience. Playing for teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks, he was an instrumental part of the Lakers’ championship teams. However, Odom’s off-court struggles with addiction and legal issues have overshadowed much of his legacy, attracting public scrutiny throughout his life.

The news of his most recent arrest has reignited interest in his tumultuous life story, which has been documented in shows such as “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs,