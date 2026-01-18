Excitement Builds As Mega Millions Jackpot Draws Attention Nationwide

Lottery players across the United States were glued to their tickets on January 16, 2026, as the results of major lottery draws, including Mega Millions, Powerball, and state-specific games, were announced. The anticipation reached a fever pitch as residents in several states learned whether their numbers matched those drawn for the life-changing jackpots.

Winning Numbers Spark Lottery Fever

The Mega Millions draw on January 16, 2026, delivered the kind of excitement that only the largest lotteries can provide. The numbers—02-22-33-42-67, with the Mega Ball 01—were celebrated across multiple states, including Kansas, California, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oregon, and Washington. The national lottery, known for its massive prizes, had participants eagerly checking their tickets, hoping to become one of the fortunate few to claim a portion of the substantial jackpot. While it remains unclear whether anyone hit the jackpot, these numbers could transform lives for some lucky winners.

But the Mega Millions wasn’t the only game in town. In Kansas, residents had multiple chances to win, with the Pick 3 midday numbers being 1-7-8 and the evening draw producing 9-5-7. The state’s 2 By 2 game offered a combination of Red Balls (11-15) and White Balls (05-09), while the Lucky For Life draw, another multi-state game, produced 04-06-09-14-17, with Lucky Ball: 17. Kansas players with winning tickets can claim up to $599 at retail outlets, with larger amounts requiring a trip to the Kansas Lottery office.

Meanwhile, Mississippi also saw strong participation in its suite of lottery games. The state’s Match 5 numbers were 09-21-22-28-30, while Cash 3 players celebrated wins with a midday draw of 4-5-6 (Fireball: 2) and an evening draw of 2-0-2 (Fireball: 5). Winners in Mississippi can claim prizes up to $599 at retail locations, but those with larger payouts must visit the Mississippi Lottery headquarters or submit their claims by mail. The state also offers electronic fund transfers for substantial prizes, making the process even more convenient for larger winners.

Lottery players in Kentucky also had a reason to celebrate. The Kentucky Lottery announced its Cash Ball numbers as 11-18-24-33, with Cash Ball: 05. Other games, such as Pick 3 and Pick 4, offered more opportunities to win. Kentucky players can check their results online and follow clear instructions for claiming prizes on the official Kentucky Lottery website.

In California, home to some of the largest jackpots in the country, the Mega Millions numbers mirrored the national draw. But the state also offered additional excitement with its Daily 3 and Daily 4 games, as well as the popular Daily Derby. For those hoping for more wins, California’s Lottery games continue to provide new opportunities every day.

Lottery players in Washington, Louisiana, and Oregon also experienced the thrill of anticipation with the same Mega Millions numbers. However, each of these states featured additional games. Washington’s Keno draw was especially noteworthy, with 20 numbers drawn. In Louisiana, players checked their tickets for Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 results, while Oregon’s Pick 4 had a unique four-draw schedule each day, giving Oregonians a variety of opportunities to win.

In all these states, the rules for claiming prizes vary. Smaller winnings are typically cashed in at retail outlets, while larger amounts often require visits to lottery offices or submission by mail. Larger jackpots can be life-changing for those fortunate enough to hit the winning numbers.

The Mega Millions draw is held twice a week—on Tuesdays and Fridays—while state-specific games generally have daily draws, providing frequent opportunities for players to test their luck. As the dust settled from January 16’s drawing, players across the country eagerly checked their numbers, hoping to turn their tickets into fortunes.