U.S. Journalists are being tracked by a border agency using technology designed for terrorists.

According to the Associated Press, a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) team specialized to terrorism tracking used its equipment to probe up to 20 different American journalists, based on information from a federal watchdog.

According to a summary of the actions obtained by Yahoo News, the unit allegedly responsible, CBP’s Counter Network Division, carried out the practice to be “able to vet” whether certain individuals the agency intended to work with, in this case AP investigative reporter Martha Mendoza, were “reputable reporters.”

In 2017, a CBP agent linked with the division, Jeffrey Rambo, admitted to utilizing the technology to do background checks on journalists. He told investigators that the practice was standard, adding, “When a name comes across your desk, you run it through every system you have access to, that’s just status quo, that’s what everyone does,” according to Yahoo News.

The Associated Press confirmed the existence of this statement by acquiring a redacted copy of a 500-plus-page report by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, which had the same remark but with the name blacked out.

Rambo was a key figure in the division’s vetting of Ali Watkins, a former Politico writer who is now a New York Times reporter. Rambo accessed Watkins’ travel records after approaching her to evaluate her interest in reporting on forced labor around the world in the context of US national security, according to the AP. This prompted him to interrogate her about her ties with sources.

Similarly, Rambo’s supervisor, Dan White, told investigators that the unit ran the Associated Press’s Mendoza through numerous databases before deciding to form a relationship with her, something the agency hoped to achieve because of Mendoza’s expertise reporting on forced labor.

“We are profoundly concerned about this apparent misuse of authority,” the Associated Press’ director of media relations, Lauren Easton, said in a statement. “It looks that journalists are being targeted merely for performing their jobs, which is a violation of the First Amendment.” CBP sent the identical statement to The Washington Newsday as it did to the Associated Press, which did not precisely address the incident in question but did include the following remarks: “CBP vetting and investigatory operations, including. This is a condensed version of the information.