U.S.-Canada 26 million pounds of fish used for fish sticks are stuck in cold storage due to a dispute.

Until a federal court judge issued an injunction Sunday, a dispute at the US-Canada border kept 26 million pounds of fish used for fish sticks in cold storage in Canada.

The issue arose after US Customs and Border Protection claimed that fish shippers were breaking the Jones Act, which requires goods to be moved between US ports aboard US-owned ships.

A judge ordered on Sunday that the fish could be carried into the United States, but industry members are concerned that if the dispute isn’t settled completely, the seafood supply chain could be permanently disrupted.

“Right now, we’re talking about feeding and employing Americans,” said Gavin Gibbons, a spokesman at the National Fisheries Institute in Virginia.

The pollock supply chain in Alaska is convoluted. The fish are shipped to New Brunswick, Canada, near the Maine border, after being harvested as part of the country’s largest commercial fishery. They are then loaded into rail carriages and driven down 100 feet (30 meters) of track in Canada before being loaded onto trucks and driven across the border into the United States.

According to documents, the shippers have been fined more than $350 million by US Customs and Border Protection. Two shipping businesses have filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the enforcement, which they describe as overbearing, unexpected, and unjust.

In early October, US Customs filed court papers stating that the agency agrees with the shippers’ desire for a swift conclusion to the issue. However, the planned timeframe for settling the dispute in court would still take several weeks.

Because of the current litigation, the agency declined to comment on the matter, according to a government representative. Kloosterboer International Forwarding and Alaska Reefer Management, both of which have offices in Seattle, have declined to comment on the complaint.

The conflict comes at a horrible time for the seafood sector, which is gearing up for the busy Lenten season, according to Michael Alexander, president of King and Prince, a Georgia company that produces fish for the food service industry. During Lent, many Christians replace red meat for fish, and pollock is in higher demand. This is a condensed version of the information.