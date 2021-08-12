Tyson Fury’s sweet present from baby Athena, who is still in the ICU.

While his baby daughter remains in intensive care, Tyson Fury has shared an amazing birthday gift from her.

Athena Fury was born on Sunday, but has spent the entire week in and out of intensive care.

According to Lancashire Live, boxer Mike Tyson has been keeping his fans up to date on her progress all week.

In a GMB dispute, Kerry Katona criticizes the behavior as “nasty and filthy.”

The Gypsy King confirmed on his Instagram story on Wednesday night that Athena is still in ICU but has been removed off the ventilator.

“Update for everyone,” he wrote. Baby Athena is doing well and has been off the ventilator for a day.

“Thank you all for your prayers; I’m still in ICU for the time being.

“Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses. “May God continue to bless you all.”

On his birthday, he proudly tweeted a photo of his youngest child’s first birthday card.

“To Daddy,” it says. Best wishes on your special day. With all of my [heart], I love you. Athena.”

Venezuela, 11, and Valencia Amber, three, are the couple’s other two daughters.

Their three sons are Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, one year old.

Tyson videotaped Athena as he started a GoFundMe page for the Alder Hey Family House Trust, which runs the Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool, which has received almost £33,500 in donations after 1,200 donations.

On Tuesday, the adoring father revealed that his daughter had returned to the intensive care unit.

“Baby Athena is back in the icu,” he wrote. Please remember to pray for her.”

He also shared an Instagram Story from Tommy Hague’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

In response to a fan’s query on how lovely Tommy’s new niece Athena is, she stated, “She’s a very strong newborn girl.”

“She’s flawless, and I’m really enamored with her name.

“Right now, sending all of my love to @ParisFury1 and @GypsyKing101.”