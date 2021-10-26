Tyson Fury’s newborn daughter is saved by Alder Hey.

After a horrific birth, the wife of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury recalls holding her daughter “dying in her arms.”

Paris Fury, 31, gave birth to her and her husband Tyson Fury’s sixth child, a baby girl, early this year.

According to Mirror Online, Athena was born with an abnormally high heartbeat of nearly 300 beats per minute, when it should have been about 120.

Doctors hastened to try to lower the baby’s heartbeat, but it caused “a load of other difficulties,” according to Paris. Former Everton manager Walter Smith died at the age of 73.

She told OK! magazine how they were taken from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital: “We walked over there, and they drugged her and placed her on an incubator, in which a tube was inserted into her mouth to allow her to breathe.

“They put her on medication to reduce her heart rate, and when she was taken off the tube, they assumed everything would return to normal.

“However, I believe the combination of sedatives, painkillers, beta blockers for her heart, and everything else was simply too much.”

Including: “She stopped breathing and became entirely unresponsive while in my arms. Her heart rate was dropping, and she was passing away in my arms.

“They removed her from my body, placed her on a table, and resuscitated her. Tyson dashed into the room. It was a nightmare.

“They were able to restart her heart and bring everything back to normal.”

Fortunately for the pair, Athena recovered fast, and when she left the hospital, she was “totally clear and fine.”

Paris, on the other hand, struggled to sleep for the first two weeks after they got home, as she kept a constant eye on her kid.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris met as youngsters and married years later, completely unaware of the renown that would follow.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, met Paris at a mutual friend’s wedding when she was 15 and he was 18, and the two have been dating ever since.

They have six children together, three boys named Prince and three girls named Valencia, Venezuela, and, most recently, Athena.

Despite the fact that Fury has lost a lot. “The summary has come to an end.”