Tyson Fury’s commitment in Liverpool to build “the best children’s hospital in the world.”

After saving his baby daughter Athena’s life, Tyson Fury and his family have dubbed Alder Hey “the best children’s hospital in the country, if not the world.”

After she “died for three minutes,” the 33-year-old heavyweight boxing champion revealed that his newborn baby daughter is out of intensive care and “on the mend.”

And Fury has vowed to collect funds for the hospital by donating two of his WBC title belts and offering a meet and greet to one lucky fan who donates money.

On Sunday, August 8, Fury’s wife, Paris, gave birth to Athena before the baby had major health issues. Her respiration was helped by a ventilator at one time, but neither Tyson nor Paris have explained what caused her illness.

“It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve got a lot to deal with,” Fury’s father, John, told BT Sport.

“However, thanks to the professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, we’ve come out on the other side; they’re the best children’s hospital in the UK, if not the world.

“They’ve been incredible; they’ve literally saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back; it’s only going to get better from here.”

“Just feeding my little child, off the ICU, on the mend,” Tyson remarked to the camera as he fed Athena a bottle. Hopefully, I’ll be able to return home soon!

“Thank you, God, and all the physicians and nurses who have assisted her.”

The video was accompanied by a beautiful photograph of Athena, cuddled in her parents’ arms, peering down the lens of the camera.

Fury also shared a short video with his father, John, in which he expressed his hope that Athena will be released from the hospital by Wednesday, allowing him to train for his next fight against Deontay Wilder.

“Four mile run there with my dad in the park here in Liverpool,” the heavyweight stated.

“I pray to God that the baby will be released from the hospital on Wednesday so that I can begin preparing for Deontay Wilder, the big dosser, in around seven and a half weeks, which is plenty of time.”

“The summary comes to an end.”