Tyson Fury has revealed that his baby daughter is in serious care.

When he announced the birth of his daughter Athena yesterday, the heavyweight boxer begged followers to pray for her, and he hopes she will be out of ICU on Monday, according to Mirror Online.

Athena is the champion fighter’s sixth kid with his wife Paris, and he has now provided an emotional update on her health.

“Many thanks for all the comments and support,” the 32-year-old added.

“The baby is in a stable position and doing well – hoping she comes out of ICU today,” the boxer said in a message yesterday, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from supporters.

“Please pray for my baby girl, who was born this morning,” he added. Athena Fury was born on August 8, 21. Thanks. Tyson Fury and his Loose Women panellist wife Paris had been at the hospital for the previous two days as the joyful parents awaited the arrival of their baby girl.

Tyson videotaped his wife eating in her hospital bed while she joked, “He’s deadly with a camera.”

“I believe he is now bored. We’re almost to the end of day two in here and still no little girly.” Paris released a video from the hospital showing Tyson watching boxing on his phone only hours before giving birth.

“Even in this condition, he’s watching the boxing,” she posted on Instagram Stories with a laughing face emoji. The couple has been married since 2009 and has three children: Venezuela, 11, and Valencia Amber, three, and sons Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and Prince Adonis, one.