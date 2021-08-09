Tyson Fury hails Alder Hey’s “wonderful” nurses after the birth of a baby girl.

After his newborn baby girl was placed in intensive care, Tyson Fury complimented the “wonderful” personnel at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

On Sunday, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in West Derby, the heavyweight boxer’s wife, Paris, gave birth to the couple’s sixth child, Athena.

When Baby Athena’s birth was announced yesterday, her ecstatic parents urged followers to pray for her, as she was transported to urgent care and placed on a ventilator.

Tyson Fury has revealed that his newborn daughter is in serious care. He said on Instagram, “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.” Athena Fury was born on August 8, 21. Thanks. God is great.” Fury has now disclosed that his daughter is doing ‘a lot better,’ thanking hospital workers for their efforts.

“Baby Athena is doing a lot better and is off the ventilator,” he stated. She’s just adorable, and I’d like to do whatever I can to assist and appreciate the folks here! The boxer has put up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the children’s hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities UK Liverpool.

“I’m simply here with my dad in Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool,” he said in a video broadcast on social media to promote his fundraiser. On a daily level, they do admirably.

“We have two WBC belts here that I’m going to personally sign, and we’re going to donate them to charity to help the hospital earn money for the amazing work they do on a daily basis.

“Whoever wins, I’ll pick a winner at random, I’ll do a personal meet and greet with whoever gets these belts, and I’ll personally sign them to you as well,” his father, John, said.

“I’ve been here for a number of days now, and I’ve witnessed firsthand what these folks are going through.” Fury raised more than £16,000 in the first three hours after the fundraising went up.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me,” Fury said. Fury and his wife have been married since 2009 and have two children. “The summary has come to an end.”