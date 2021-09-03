Tyson Foods, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, claims that 75% of its employees have received the vaccine.

Tyson Foods, which has been affected hard by COVID-19, said 75 percent of its U.S. employees had been vaccinated, up from 50 percent a month ago when the company issued a mandatory vaccine for all employees.

The corporation claims that 90,000 of its 120,000 U.S. employees have been vaccinated, with employees having until November 1 to comply with the rule. Exemptions for medical and religious grounds are granted under an agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers.

As part of the law requiring employees to get vaccinated, Tyson Foods is now extending paid sick leave and other perks to front-line workers, including a week of paid vacation.

Tyson Foods senior vice president and chief human resources officer Johanna Söderström stated in a statement, “These steps are the latest evidence of our continued efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work.”

Tyson Foods, which owns the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm brands, is one of the few corporations with a big front-line workforce that has mandated vaccinations thus far. Many businesses have taken proactive measures to urge employees to obtain the immunizations while avoiding mandates that could exacerbate the labor crisis.

Tyson employees can earn up to 20 hours of paid sick leave under the UFCW agreement. Although the UFCW represents 26,000 Tyson employees, the business stated the benefit would be extended to all employees.

It was the first time the UFCW has reached a national agreement to provide paid sick leave for meatpacking workers, according to the union.

In a statement, UFCW President Marc Perrone stated, “Paid sick leave is important to ensuring employees can be vaccinated without losing a salary.” “Every firm in America should follow Tyson’s lead and take immediate steps to ensure paid leave to enable even more of our country’s critical workers get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Low-wage workers are unable to acquire the vaccine due to a lack of paid sick leave, according to workplace advocates.

According to a Harvard poll of service and retail workers, nearly 60% of those who had access to paid sick leave had been vaccinated by May, compared to less than half of those who did not. From March 2021 to March 2022, the study polled 9,000 employees at significant companies. This is a condensed version of the information.