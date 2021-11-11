Tyrone from Coronation Street will be bruised and bloodied next week after a fight over a lover.

Tyrone Dobbs’ love luck continues in the coming episodes, as he is attacked and bloodied by a man claiming to be his current love interest’s spouse.

Alan Halsall’s mechanic has recently struck up a friendship with Isla’s mother, and the two have lunch together in Speed Daal.

When they exit the restaurant, however, a man approaches Tyrone and punches him in the face, resulting in a bloody nose.

Tyrone’s ex, Fiz, notices and rushes to his help, advising him not to be too hard on himself because Isla has a history of chasing after other fathers behind her husband’s back.

Isla, who is played by Gemma Oaten and has previously been on Emmerdale, has been requested to become a regular on the cobbles by fans.

Rachel Breckle, her Emmerdale character, was killed off in 2019.

“There were times in Covid when I truly doubted if I would ever act again,” Gemma told the Mirror. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, I was approached to audition for Corrie and was offered the part. It was as if a fantasy had come true.

“Isla is a timeless figure. “I believe we captured some Corrie gold.” Tyrone had already messed up his relationship with Fiz by dating Ruxandra Porojnicu’s character Alina.

Tyrone was left alone once Alina departed the cobblestones, and by the time he realized his true love for Fiz, she had already moved on with a new man, Phill.