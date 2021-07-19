Typhoo Tea confirms significant investment to ensure the future of its Wirral factory

Typhoo Tea has announced new investors who will assist ensure the factory’s future in Moreton, Wirral.

The new shareholding arrangement with a London-based corporation is expected to boost the company’s and its brands’ investment significantly.

Zetland Capital, a private equity firm, has bought a majority stake in Typhoo Tea Ltd., bringing a new shareholder on board. Abercross, a current stakeholder, has increased its stake in the company.

“This purchase represents a new era in the ownership of Typhoo Tea,” said Des Kingsley, CEO of Typhoo Tea Ltd. It has attracted significant investment that will allow us to re-establish our brands in the UK and worldwide, resulting in profitable growth.

“We are thrilled to be able to resume our mission of restoring one of the nation’s favorite tea brands after a difficult two years. We have initiatives in place that will result in new job creation in all sectors of the company.

“We are ecstatic that Zetland’s backing will enable us to invest in our plant and safeguard the company’s long-term viability.”

It’s no secret that Apeejay Surrendra Group, which owns the 118-year-old corporation, has been struggling in recent months.

Its 2019 records indicate pre-tax losses of £29.9 million, and in February 2020, the Moreton plant underwent restructuring, putting 55 full-time and 21 temporary employment at risk owing to “an increasingly challenging trading environment,” as a spokeswoman described it at the time.

With its 2020 account beyond due, financial websites speculated that Typhoo Tea was being prepared for sale.

Its illustrious history includes being the first tea company to sell pre-packaged tea and the first to bring a green tea blend to the United Kingdom.

“Typhoo Tea has a great heritage and brand, having brewed tea in the UK for nearly 120 years,” said Ahmed Hamdani, founder and chief investment officer at Zetland Capital.

“We are ecstatic to be able to assist Des and the rest of the team. Our cooperation will allow Typhoo to invest at a critical period for the company, and we are optimistic that the company will recover.” “The summary comes to an end.”