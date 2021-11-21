Tyler Morton describes what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did before his’surreal’ debut.

Tyler Morton confesses that making his Premier League debut felt “surreal” as he took the next step in his Liverpool career.

Morton, a 19-year-old midfielder, came on for Thiago Alcantara with six minutes remaining in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday night.

The run-out was also the teenager’s first competitive appearance at Anfield, having previously played in the Carabao Cup for Norwich City and Preston North End this season.

And Jurgen Klopp’s childhood Red, who only made his under-23s debut exactly a year ago, is eager for more first-team appearances.

“I can’t take my smile off my face,” Morton added. “It’s unlike any other sensation, especially because it’s my boyhood club.”

“I’ve always been a fan, so going onto the pitch was odd.” But that’s where I want to be, so I’ll work hard to get there.

“It’s great to watch from the sidelines, but it’s a whole other experience when you’re on the field.”

“There were only a few nerves, but they were all good nerves.” Nothing is too serious, and everyone is having a good time. To begin with, the boss made me feel at ease.

“My family’s aim was for me to become a Liverpool footballer, and I’ve achieved that goal.” They tell me every day that I go to training how proud they are of me. It was great to do it for them and my best friend.

“The manager and the guys I’m working with are top-notch, and getting a ‘well done’ from them is incredible.”

When Liverpool, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages as group winners, face FC Porto in the competition on Wednesday, Morton will be in contention for further minutes.

Thiago, who he has previously cited as one of his heroes, gave the boy a big hug before emerging to a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd at the weekend.

“I thought it went well,” Morton said of his time on the pitch to liverpoolfc.com.

"In 10 minutes, there wasn't much I could have done." "I came on and tried to keep the game under control, and the manager urged me to try to settle it down."