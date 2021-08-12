Tyler from Love Island begs Kaz to become exclusive.

Tyler Cruickshank ultimately asks Kaz Kamwi to go ‘exclusive’ on Thursday’s episode of Love Island.

Following both recoupling with different people after Casa Amor, the couple eventually reconnected on Wednesday night.

As he prepares to ask Kaz whether she wants to be exclusive, Tyler enlists the help of Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon.

Tyler states in the Beach Hut, “I typically have steel nerves, but I have never sweated so much over a female like this.” It’s insane.”

Tyler texts Kaz, taking her on a walk down memory lane, inviting her to visit various parts of the Villa that are essential to their relationship.

While the lads were in Casa Amor, the girls were handed a postcard with a photo of Tyler kissing another female, which caused a stumbling block.

As Tyler returned with Clarisse Juliette, Kaz regarded this as a green light to couple up with Matthew McNabb.

The couple, however, quickly realized they still had feelings for each other and have since recoupled.

Last night, Matthew was also kicked out of the mansion after being left single.