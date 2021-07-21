Tyler Cruickshank of Love Island 2021 discusses his age, Instagram, and work.

The six least popular contestants were put on the verge of being ejected from the villa in last night’s show.

Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows, and AJ Bunker garnered the fewest votes, while Toby Aromolaran, Danny Bibby, and Teddy Soares are all in danger of being eliminated tonight.

In a cruel twist, it is up to their fellow Islanders to decide which two hopefuls will be sent packing.

The villa will not be quiet for long, as three fresh new attractive singletons will be arriving soon.

Tyler Cruickshank is one of the three newcomers, joining marketing executive Georgia Townend and tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings at the villa.

But who is Tyler, exactly? Everything you need to know is right here.

Tyler Cruickshank, who is he?

Tyler Cruickshank, a Croydon-based estate agent, is 26 years old.

The law graduate defines himself as a “very well-mannered and polite” man who is always “up for a laugh.”

Tyler has promised to give the Love Island villa “more vitality.”

“I’m a person who doesn’t take myself too seriously,” he remarked. I enjoy tinkering with things. Jokes are something I enjoy.

“I’m not going to sit around and do nothing. I’ll be up late doing this, that, and playing video games. I’m a natural athlete.”

“I’m single and still seeking for someone,” he responded when asked why he wanted to be on Love Island. I’ve been single for around three years. It’s a great chance to meet someone new.

“I’m a competitive person, so the challenge appeals to me. I want to show off my abs by going out in my shorts.”

Tyler, who counts Jade Thirlwall as a celebrity crush, is excited to get to know fan favorite contender Kaz Kamwi, saying, “Kaz, she just looks like she has so much vitality about her.” If you’re always surrounded by others, you’ll need it. Kaz would be the guy to cheer you up if you were down”.

If that doesn't work out, he has his eye on Faye, a colleague estate agent with a "fiery-ish" personality and a willingness to stand up for herself and her friends, which he admires.